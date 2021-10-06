Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,478.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W stock opened at $239.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.13. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,164 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

