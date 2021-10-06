Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 105.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Wayfair by 311,389.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,100,000 after purchasing an additional 731,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 469,797 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock worth $2,943,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.29. 25,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,878. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

