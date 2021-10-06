Wedbush Weighs in on Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.31 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.29.

Shares of DECK opened at $364.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $233.84 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,803 shares of company stock worth $4,888,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

