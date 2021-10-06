Wedbush Weighs in on Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

