Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exponent (EXPO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO):

10/4/2021 – Exponent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

9/28/2021 – Exponent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

9/22/2021 – Exponent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

9/21/2021 – Exponent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

9/2/2021 – Exponent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

9/1/2021 – Exponent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

8/27/2021 – Exponent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

8/26/2021 – Exponent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

8/18/2021 – Exponent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

8/16/2021 – Exponent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

8/9/2021 – Exponent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.39. The stock had a trading volume of 143,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Exponent Inc alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $796,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.