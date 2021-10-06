Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBT. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,765 shares of company stock worth $1,652,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

