Wells Fargo & Company Raises HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $35.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of HFC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.41. 6,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,647. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

