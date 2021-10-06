West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $113,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

