Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
WPRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.
Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $489.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.20. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $12.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at about $9,583,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
