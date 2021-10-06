Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WPRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $489.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.20. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at about $9,583,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

