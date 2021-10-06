Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Trading 9.3% Higher

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) shares traded up 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 2,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WETH)

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.

