WHALE (WHALE) Market Cap Tops $89.07 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.20 or 0.00025762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $89.07 million and $1.69 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00057480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00097384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00131451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,148.61 or 1.00031396 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

