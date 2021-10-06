Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 276,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

WHR traded down $4.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

