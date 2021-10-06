White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Up 25.6% in September

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

WTM opened at $1,070.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $805.77 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,108.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,141.94.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.