Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $67.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Whiting Petroleum stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,501. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -104.71.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1,752.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 154.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

