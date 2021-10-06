William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,760 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of STERIS worth $42,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $226.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.19 and its 200-day moving average is $206.40.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

