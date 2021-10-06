William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,327,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,621,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.75% of Green Plains as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of GPRE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,813. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

