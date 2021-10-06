William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,721,598 The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,721,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,923,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of The Beauty Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen started coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. 19,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,700. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

