William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,587 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $22,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of AKR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

