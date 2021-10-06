William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 176,173 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 503,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,173 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of Performance Food Group worth $24,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 273.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,170 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $16,826,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,127 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $115,000.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. 35,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,730. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 168.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $59.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Barclays began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

