William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 210,147 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210,147 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Energy Recovery worth $29,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 420,437 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,581,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 81,376 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ERII traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. 3,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

