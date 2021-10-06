William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 250,189 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,189 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.44% of PROS worth $29,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PROS by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 21.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after buying an additional 61,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 54,036 shares during the period.

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.23. 1,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,950. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

