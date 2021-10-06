William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 790,953 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790,953 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $18,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. 97,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,253. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $138,579.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $210,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,375 and have sold 168,151 shares worth $1,755,017. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.