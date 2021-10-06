William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,157,591 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,157,591 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.97% of Gogo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 48.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 297,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 96,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. 134,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,248. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.