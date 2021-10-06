William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of IAA worth $28,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of IAA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in IAA by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in IAA by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,035. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

