William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of MongoDB worth $29,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 38.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $16.22 on Wednesday, hitting $468.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,207. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.51 and a 52-week high of $518.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total transaction of $12,933,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total value of $1,223,767.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,462 shares of company stock valued at $58,777,211. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.