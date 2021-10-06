William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,748 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.93% of Upland Software worth $24,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 255.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 65,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 29,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 29,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3,899.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Upland Software by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,289. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $949.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

