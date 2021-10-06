William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,071 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Warner Music Group worth $25,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,274,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,063 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,501,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,876,000 after buying an additional 152,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Warner Music Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,494,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 839.8% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.65. 7,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

