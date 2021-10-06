William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Kornit Digital worth $44,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,539,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,728,000 after buying an additional 165,366 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,235,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,603,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.10. 6,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.69. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $164.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.