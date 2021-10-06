William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,628 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.63% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $35,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AERI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $553.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

