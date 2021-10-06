William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $20.79 Million Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.39% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $20,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $6,327,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

USPH stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.58. 1,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

