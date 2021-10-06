William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $25.11 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Rush Street Interactive worth $25,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on RSI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

NYSE RSI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. 20,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,488. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,999.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.