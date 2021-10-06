William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $27.89 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vulcan Materials worth $27,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $1,699,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1,816.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC traded up $5.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $131.36 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.