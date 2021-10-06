William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $30.47 Million Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of CareDx worth $30,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.58. 17,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.61 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,611,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $2,134,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

