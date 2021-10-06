William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $36.27 Million Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,633 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of CMC Materials worth $36,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of CCMP traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.70. The stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.47. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCMP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.