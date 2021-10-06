William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,533 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Patria Investments worth $20,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patria Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of Patria Investments stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $836.80 million and a PE ratio of 31.44.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.77%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

