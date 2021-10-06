William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $20,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

SBAC stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,652. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 137.82 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.99. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

