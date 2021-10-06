William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Colliers International Group worth $23,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Colliers International Group stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average is $117.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.