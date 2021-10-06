William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $23.94 Million Investment in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,123,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,940,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.83% of InnovAge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at about $5,137,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter worth $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

Get InnovAge alerts:

INNV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday. William Blair lowered InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

INNV stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 455,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,470. The stock has a market cap of $931.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

InnovAge Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.