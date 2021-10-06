William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 28,923 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Exact Sciences worth $22,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.09. 21,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,848. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.37.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.