William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $24,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 66.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after buying an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.29. 5,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

