William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,355 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Owens & Minor worth $42,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,407. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.