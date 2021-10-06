William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,823 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $19,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VINP. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at about $20,888,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,323,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,508,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth $11,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $3,879,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci Partners Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ VINP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. 558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,060. The company has a market capitalization of $721.15 million and a P/E ratio of 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 14.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Vinci Partners Investments Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.