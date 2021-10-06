William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 106,406 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,406 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of StoneCo worth $36,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STNE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in StoneCo by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 94,542 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 615,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 249.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 119,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in StoneCo by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STNE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 82,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,486. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

