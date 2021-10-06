William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 120,661 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of WNS worth $18,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.89. 139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,939. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76. WNS has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.