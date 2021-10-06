William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 205,202 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,202 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of LPL Financial worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.45.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.85. 8,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.52. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.