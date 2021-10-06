William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 23,486 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Open Lending worth $25,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Open Lending by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. 10,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 168.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,251,626 shares of company stock valued at $42,497,442. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.