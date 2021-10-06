William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 236,785 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 789,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 236,785 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.61% of Encore Capital Group worth $37,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth $104,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth $200,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

ECPG stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,565. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

