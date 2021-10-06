William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 28,919 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,919 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.87% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $40,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MEG traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. 4,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 28,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $1,901,036.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $682,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,426 shares of company stock worth $20,513,369 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.35.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

