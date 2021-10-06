William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 2,901 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $34,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 638.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,147,000 after acquiring an additional 984,781 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.96. 38,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,823. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.