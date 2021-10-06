William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 31,714 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 785,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,714 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.69% of Health Catalyst worth $43,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 222.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 44,672 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 112.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 72.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,448.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,066 shares of company stock worth $7,570,448. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.12. 9,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.